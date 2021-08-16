Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



