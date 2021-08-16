Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
