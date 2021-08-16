Stratford Weather Forecast
STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 107 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
