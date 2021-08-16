Arco Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARCO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



