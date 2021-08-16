Arco Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARCO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
