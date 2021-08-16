Hettinger Weather Forecast

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 104 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



