Hettinger Weather Forecast
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 104 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
