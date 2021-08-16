Cancel
Springer, NM

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
(SPRINGER, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Springer Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bSxmR2y00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

