Daily Weather Forecast For Newcomb
NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
