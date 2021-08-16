Daily Weather Forecast For Newcomb

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



