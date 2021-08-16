Presque Isle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
