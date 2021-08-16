White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly Sunny then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low Light wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



