White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly Sunny then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
