Rock Point Daily Weather Forecast

ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.