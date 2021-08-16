Rock Point Daily Weather Forecast
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0