Weather Forecast For West. Yellowstone

WEST. YELLOWSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 84 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.