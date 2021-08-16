Cancel
Schoolboy, 12, with food phobia lived off half a loaf of bread a day for decade

By
 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A schoolboy who lived off half a loaf of bread a day for a decade has finally been diagnosed with a food phobia.

Aston Fisher, 12, had been living off just loaves of white bread and yoghurts, and his family had never had a Christmas dinner together because he "couldn't stand the smell".

His parents Cara, 49, and James, 52, tried everything to change his beige diet but it would always end in tears.

Until recently, Ashton, who lives in Norfolk, was diagnosed with an Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) by a psychologist who spent 90 minutes with him in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGPfa_0bSxm5xT00
Aston with his parents James and Cara, who tried everything to change his diet ( Image: Caters News)

After the session, the football-mad schoolboy has managed to try a roast dinner, crisps and ham sarnies.

Cara, who is a civil servant, said: “We think Ashton’s phobia of food stems from a baby as he had reflux and this seems to be a common trigger with ARFID sufferers.

“I don’t think he would be here today if we didn’t have Munch Bunch strawberry and banana yoghurts and Warburtons white bread.

“We’ve been so worried about him as he doesn’t get any of the nutrients he needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckR7d_0bSxm5xT00
Munch Bunch strawberry and banana yoghurts was one of the few things Aston would head ( Image: Caters News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV4ed_0bSxm5xT00
Aston's family have never had Christmas dinner together because he "couldn't stand the smell" ( Image: Caters News)

“But he physically hasn’t been able to eat anything else as he’d have horrendous panic attacks.

“We’ve never had Christmas dinner as a family as Ashton couldn’t stand the smell.

“It’s been a living nightmare.”

Over the years, the worried parents brought Ashton to his GP but they described him as a ‘fussy’ eater.

His food phobia often left Ashton feeling secluded as he wouldn’t eat at school nor parties.

They took Ashton to see Felix when he was nine but he wasn’t mentally prepared and didn't want to change.

But this time, it was Ashton's idea to revisit as he wants to enjoy meals with friends and join in at lunchtime at school.

Cara said: “He was referred to see a dietician which was a complete waste of time as we knew what he should be eating but he was scared to eat it. They just didn’t understand and basically said he would grow out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiVGl_0bSxm5xT00
Aston has recently seen a hypnotherapist who has helped him try new things ( Image: Caters News)

"Until recently, Ashton has been fine because he doesn’t know any different.

“But his peers in secondary school have noticed he doesn’t eat and it has become awkward for him.

“He doesn’t want to be different.”

The family went to see selective eating disorder specialist Felix Economakis, who is a psychologist who uses hypnotherapy, in July 2021.

He diagnosed Ashton with ARFID.

Cara adds: “Everything made sense when Felix told us about the condition.

“We always knew Ashton wasn’t just a ‘fussy’ eater. He used to freeze when we tried to give him something else to eat.

“His face would fill with fear. He gets through a loaf a day but he is now willing to have ham sandwiches after seeing Felix.

“He has also tried a roast dinner, Pringles and McDonald's chicken nuggets. Ashton looked so proud of himself for trying something new.

“It is still early days but things are looking good as Felix has given him the confidence to try new things. He now understands that the food isn’t going to make him vomit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167N7i_0bSxm5xT00
Aston has managed to try a roast dinner, crisps and ham sarnies ( Image: Caters News)

Cara is sharing her son’s story to raise awareness of the condition.

She said: “It isn’t spoken about enough. It’s a shame that you have to pay for the service but doctors aren’t aware of ARFID.

“It is a psychological problem and the same as a phobia of spiders.

"Giving a person a plate of food other than their ‘safe’ food is like giving them a plate of maggots or fish eyes, it fills them with fear and they can’t eat it.

“It’s a shame that hypnotherapy sessions aren’t available on the NHS.

“ARFID is very difficult for both the sufferer and parents, but I want others to know there help out there. This condition doesn’t only affect children, adults suffer from this too and more help is needed."

Felix said: "My job is all about being able to put the client at ease once they feel understood, validated and listened to.

"Then it’s about leading their focus towards a productive goal and defusing the resistance, obstacles, wrong information in the way.

"I anticipate the usual objections and so can pre-empt them.

"People’s concerns fall into typical categories, for example, what if I gag or throw up or what if I don’t like the taste of new food.

"By having answers prepared it’s very easy to reassure them quickly by proving how gagging can be stopped or how to cope with new tastes."

