Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Zambia: Incumbent President Lungu Plays a Trump Card as He Loses to the Opposition

By Nicole Beardsworth, Nic Cheeseman and O’Brien Kaaba
theelephant.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZambia’s presidential election was expected to be a tight two-horse race between President Edgar Lungu and perennial opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema. But early results suggest something very different. With 62 constituencies officially declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Hichilema is on 63% of the vote with a vast lead of 28% over Lungu, who is trailing on 34.6%.

www.theelephant.info

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
Person
Edgar Lungu
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rupiah Banda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Politics#Political Unrest#Incumbency#Zambians#Ecz#Copperbelt#Upnd#Parallel Vote Tabulation#Ccmg#Feira#The Patriotic Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Zambia opposition leader wins presidential election

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared the country's president-elect on Monday after winning more than 50% of the vote in last week's election. Why it matters: It was one of the most decisive electoral wins in the country's history, with Hichilema winning 2.8 million votes to President Egar Lungu's 1.8 million votes, according to AP.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Opposition leader gives message of unity after winning Zambia’s presidency

Hakainde Hichilema was confirmed as president-elect as incumbent President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat. Zambia’s veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency with more than 50% of the vote. Mr Hichilema was declared president–elect early Monday after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Zambia Challenger Wins Presidency In Landslide

Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on Monday in bitterly-contested presidential elections. After a campaign dominated by the country's economic woes and marked by sporadic violence, Hichilema garnered 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu, according to nearly final results. Lungu conceded...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: President claims vote was not free and fair

Zambia's incumbent president has described Thursday's elections as "not free and fair". Early results show President Edgar Lungu trailing his main opponent, businessman Hakainde "HH" Hichilema. The president said election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected. In response, Mr Hichilema said...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Zambia election: Young voters may hold the cards

Zambia is expected to hold tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday, with many voters - especially the youth - worried about the economic turmoil that has hit the copper-rich nation. The governing Patriotic Front (PF) swept to power in 2011 on the promise of "less taxes, more money...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Zambia's Lungu Faces Tight Election Contest as Debt Crisis Bites

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's President Edgar Lungu will seek to fend off a perennial opposition challenger in a vote on Thursday that may be decided by frustrated young voters amid economic turmoil and a pending bailout for one of Africa's most indebted nations. Investors are closely watching the Aug. 12...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy