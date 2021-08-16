Black Sheep Brewery signs three year biogas sustainability deal
Masham, North Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery has signed a three year deal with biogas producer Warrens Group, as it moves closer to producing beer using renewable energy. Spent grains, hops and year will be purchased and collected by Warrens group – as well as food from Black Sheep’s visitor centre restaurant – for use in its production of biogas and to also fuel its fleet of gas-powered vehicles.www.foodmanufacture.co.uk
