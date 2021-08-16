4-Day Weather Forecast For Garden Valley
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0