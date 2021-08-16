Jump on Kirklin’s cloudy forecast today

(KIRKLIN, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kirklin:

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



