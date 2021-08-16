Sun forecast for Norfork — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NORFORK, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norfork:

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.