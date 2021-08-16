Boise City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



