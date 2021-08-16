Weather Forecast For Fullerton
FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
