Weather Forecast For Lodge Grass
LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0