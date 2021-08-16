Fort Benton Daily Weather Forecast
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
