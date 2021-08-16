Wells Weather Forecast
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0