4-Day Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
