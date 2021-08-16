4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
