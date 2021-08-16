4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.