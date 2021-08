The war between factions in Barcelona becomes brightly. Josep Maria Bartomeu, former president of Barcelona and one of those researched by the 'Barçagate' plot, has reappeared in the public scene. Although he has been through an extensive letter sent to the EFE agency. In it, in addition to defending its management, it accuses its successor in the Poltrona, Joan Arporta, of "Inaction" and warns him that, according to the Statutes, it is the new Board that was responsible for those announced losses of 487 million euros Regarding last exercise.