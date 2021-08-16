Leakey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
