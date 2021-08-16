AccuWeather Forecast: Last hot afternoon, fire danger climbs

The marine layer and onshore breeze spread clouds throughout the morning commute. Temperatures hold in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Another hazy afternoon sky and large summer spread develop, 60s at the Coast to near 100 degrees Inland. A breeze picks up this afternoon for some relief.

Expect more clouds and a few degrees of cooling tonight.

Temperatures return to seasonal levels tomorrow. Morning clouds turn to afternoon sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Cleaner air returns also. This pattern holds through Sunday.

I'm watching a potential offshore wind event for our hills and mountains, especially the North Bay, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Critical fire conditions climb but remain below advisory levels for now.

Concord: 97/61

Fremont: 81/60

Oakland: 75/60

Redwood City: 82/60

San Francisco: 68/57

San Jose: 85/60

San Rafael: 89/59

Santa Rosa: 92/58

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy

Highs: 66 - 75 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots

Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy South

Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy, Breezy North

Highs: 73 - 81 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 58 - 61 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy Delta

Highs: 92 - 100 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy

Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy

Highs: 80 - 92 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

