San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Last hot afternoon, fire danger climbs

ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

The marine layer and onshore breeze spread clouds throughout the morning commute. Temperatures hold in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

Another hazy afternoon sky and large summer spread develop, 60s at the Coast to near 100 degrees Inland. A breeze picks up this afternoon for some relief.

Expect more clouds and a few degrees of cooling tonight.

Tuesday and Beyond:

Temperatures return to seasonal levels tomorrow. Morning clouds turn to afternoon sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Cleaner air returns also. This pattern holds through Sunday.

I'm watching a potential offshore wind event for our hills and mountains, especially the North Bay, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Critical fire conditions climb but remain below advisory levels for now.

Temperatures:

Concord: 97/61

Fremont: 81/60

Oakland: 75/60

Redwood City: 82/60

San Francisco: 68/57

San Jose: 85/60

San Rafael: 89/59

Santa Rosa: 92/58

Coast:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy

Highs: 66 - 75 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots

Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy South

Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy, Breezy North

Highs: 73 - 81 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 58 - 61 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:

TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy Delta

Highs: 92 - 100 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy

Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

South Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Hazy

Highs: 80 - 92 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

