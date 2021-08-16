AccuWeather Forecast: Last hot afternoon, fire danger climbs
The marine layer and onshore breeze spread clouds throughout the morning commute. Temperatures hold in the middle 50s to middle 60s. Another hazy afternoon sky and large summer spread develop, 60s at the Coast to near 100 degrees Inland. A breeze picks up this afternoon for some relief. Expect more clouds and a few degrees of cooling tonight. Tuesday and Beyond: Temperatures return to seasonal levels tomorrow. Morning clouds turn to afternoon sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Cleaner air returns also. This pattern holds through Sunday. I'm watching a potential offshore wind event for our hills and mountains, especially the North Bay, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Critical fire conditions climb but remain below advisory levels for now. Temperatures: Concord: 97/61 Fremont: 81/60 Oakland: 75/60 Redwood City: 82/60 San Francisco: 68/57 San Jose: 85/60 San Rafael: 89/59 Santa Rosa: 92/58 Coast: TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy Highs: 66 - 75 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees North Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy South Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees East Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Hazy, Breezy North Highs: 73 - 81 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 58 - 61 Degrees East Bay Valleys: TODAY: Sunny, Thicker Haze, Breezy Delta Highs: 92 - 100 Degrees TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees Peninsula: TODAY: Sunny, Hazy Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees South Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Hazy Highs: 80 - 92 Degrees TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
