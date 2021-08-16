Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
