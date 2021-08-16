Rainy forecast for Fort Sumner? Jump on it!

(FORT SUMNER, NM) Monday is set to be rainy in Fort Sumner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Sumner:

Monday, August 16 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.