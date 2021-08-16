Cancel
Heppner, OR

Monday has sun for Heppner — 3 ways to make the most of it

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 5 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) A sunny Monday is here for Heppner, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Heppner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bSxkTbA00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
