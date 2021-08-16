Indian Wells Daily Weather Forecast
INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
