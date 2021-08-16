Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MS

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 5 days ago

(STURGIS, MS.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sturgis Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sturgis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0bSxk8OO00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sturgis Today

Sturgis Today

Sturgis, MS
31
Followers
179
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Grey Day#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy