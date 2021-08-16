4-Day Weather Forecast For Gregory
GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
