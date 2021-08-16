Daily Weather Forecast For Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
