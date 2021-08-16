Daily Weather Forecast For Hosford
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight
- High 81 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0