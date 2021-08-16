4-Day Weather Forecast For Lone Pine

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 103 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.