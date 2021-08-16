4-Day Weather Forecast For Lone Pine
LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
