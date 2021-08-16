Enterprise Weather Forecast
ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0