Weather Forecast For Ellendale
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0