McMillan was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he suffered a torn ACL in a recent practice, Field Yates of ESPN reports. McMillan missed his rookie season in 2017 due to a torn ACL, and he's now dealing with the same injury in his other knee. The linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Patriots during the offseason after he played mostly on special teams with the Raiders last year, but he won't be back on the field until at least 2022.