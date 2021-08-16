Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



