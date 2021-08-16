Cancel
Hana, HI

Rainy forecast for Hana? Jump on it!

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 5 days ago

(HANA, HI) Monday is set to be rainy in Hana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bSxjCnq00

  • Monday, August 16

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

