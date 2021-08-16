James Spann: Fred heads for Florida Panhandle, then southeast Alabama

“My grandfather has done this for 35 years back home in Iowa where I’m originally from. I started at this flea market in Mobile and then took all my assets together after a couple of years of saving and opened my first shop. I’ve been going strong for seven years. This is what I’ve done since I was 17, 18 years old. Having something interesting happen every day has kept me into this and kept me thriving and learning more. I go out. I hunt. I pick. I find. I’ll make runs to the Midwest and bring stuff back here to kind of change the market up so I stay a unique business. I’ve touched everything in here at least three or four times. This is just something that kind of works with my schedule. It’s something I enjoy. I see this as building my own future into establishing my goals. I always get, ‘You’re so young to be doing this,’ and I’m like, ‘Yup. It’s cool and I like it.’” – Austin Beatty of Saraland.