Alabama State

James Spann: Fred heads for Florida Panhandle, then southeast Alabama

By James Spann
James Spann forecasts Tropical Storm Fred's potential impacts for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have rain falling early this morning across northeast Alabama and a few isolated showers over the western counties. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures mostly in the low 70s. Clouds will increase today statewide, and scattered showers and storms will develop during the day. Today's high will be between 85 and 89 degrees for most places; the average high for Aug. 16 at Birmingham is 91.

