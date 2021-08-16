Weather Forecast For Lusk

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.