Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Craig announces steps to bolster police amid crime 'crisis'

By AP Newsroom
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9e2C_0bSxixxG00

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labels a public safety “crisis."

He announced moves Monday to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for governor.

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws.

Craig also says he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later Monday will propose a plan to use federal pandemic rescue funding to boost support for police officers and curb the use of illegal guns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Guns#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Mobile nuisance parties block roadways in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety impounded several cars after mobile nuisance parties blocked roadways and started fights Friday night into early Saturday morning. The initial crowd complaint was at the 500 block of Ada Street, but more crowds progressed throughout the night. Officers say the area of Ada and Woodbury and Florence and Burrell had many vehicles with people dancing on cars, blocking roadways, and fighting. KDPS began to impound vehicles that were participating in the mobile nuisance party and impeding traffic after giving numerous verbal warnings for the crowds to disperse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy