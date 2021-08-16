Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Monday rain in Jemez Pueblo: Ideas to make the most of it

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 5 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jemez Pueblo Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jemez Pueblo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bSxiqmB00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

