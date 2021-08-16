Daily Weather Forecast For Jal
JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
