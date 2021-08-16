Monday rain in Lake Toxaway: Ideas to make the most of it
(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake Toxaway Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Toxaway:
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
