Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 83 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
