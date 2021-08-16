Daily Weather Forecast For Edison
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
