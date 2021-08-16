Damariscotta Daily Weather Forecast

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



