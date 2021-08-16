Naalehu Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
